Scout Investments Inc. Buys 87,372 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,372 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $24,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Brunswick by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 863,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,033,000 after acquiring an additional 22,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BC stock opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.21.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

