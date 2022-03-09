Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $125.71

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $125.71 and last traded at $126.58, with a volume of 40123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.97 and its 200-day moving average is $151.49.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

