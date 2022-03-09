Scotiabank Trims Wajax (TSE:WJX) Target Price to C$28.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WJX. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of WJX traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$20.11. The company had a trading volume of 326,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,525. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$18.53 and a 52-week high of C$29.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$432.99 million and a PE ratio of 7.72.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

