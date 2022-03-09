Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, March 11th

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) are going to split on the morning of Friday, March 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 11th.

SCHB opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average is $108.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,199,000 after buying an additional 1,688,244 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,802,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,207,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after buying an additional 25,134 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,183,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,748,000 after buying an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

