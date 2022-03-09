Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period.

SCHC traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,927. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

