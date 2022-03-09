Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $491.00

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 491 ($6.43) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.55), with a volume of 210238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 502 ($6.58).

The company has a market cap of £847.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 568.67.

Get Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

In related news, insider Julia Goh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 569 ($7.46) per share, for a total transaction of £28,450 ($37,277.25).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile (LON:SDP)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.