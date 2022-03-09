Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,594 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in National Health Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in National Health Investors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

