Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GasLog Partners were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 58.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of GLOP opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $210.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. GasLog Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.52%.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

