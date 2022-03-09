Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurora Acquisition were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the third quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

AURC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

