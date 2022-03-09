Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 334.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Marcus by 99,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

MCS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of MCS opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $24.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

