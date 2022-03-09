Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 24,537 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 616,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 61.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 500,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 317.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 296,490 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Shares of CRK opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

