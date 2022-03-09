Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 8,100 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 160.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 468,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 288,953 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,766,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 997,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,779,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 691,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

NYMT stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 5.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

