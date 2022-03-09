Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $23.84

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.84, but opened at $22.45. Sasol shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 7,238 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSL. StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sasol by 216.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sasol by 730.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 164,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sasol by 659.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 22.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

