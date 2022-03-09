Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $23.84

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.84, but opened at $22.45. Sasol shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 7,238 shares.
Several research firms have issued reports on SSL. StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
