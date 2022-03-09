SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $15.65

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $16.50. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 4,729 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SD. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

