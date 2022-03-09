Sandra Lamartine Acquires 965 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AZEK stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZEK shares. TheStreet downgraded AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

