Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

IOT stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.67.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

