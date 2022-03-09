Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SALM stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $92.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.82.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Salem Media Group by 67.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103,094 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Salem Media Group by 1,108.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Salem Media Group by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 78,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

