Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.