Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SLRX opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
