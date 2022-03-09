SafePal Market Capitalization Tops $83.13 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One SafePal coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafePal has a market capitalization of $83.13 million and $42.02 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00039351 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000662 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

