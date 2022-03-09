SafeCapital Achieves Market Cap of $6,263.12 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $6,263.12 and $2.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000972 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

