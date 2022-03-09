Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of RYI opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.61. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,135,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ryerson by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ryerson by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

