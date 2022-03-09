Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,928,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,184,000 after purchasing an additional 142,192 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,169,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,913 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYAN stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.41. 13,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,967. Ryan Specialty Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $42.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

