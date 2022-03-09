RVW Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

