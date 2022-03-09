RVW Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

