Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26. 5,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 329,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

