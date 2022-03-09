RumbleON (RMBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect RumbleON to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of RMBL stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $64.13.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
