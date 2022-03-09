RumbleON (RMBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect RumbleON to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $64.13.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 1,059.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 97,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile (Get Rating)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.