Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ruffer Investment stock opened at GBX 305.90 ($4.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 302.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 296.76. Ruffer Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 268.30 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 320 ($4.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £804.90 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46.
