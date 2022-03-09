Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) to Issue GBX 1.50 Dividend

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ruffer Investment stock opened at GBX 305.90 ($4.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 302.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 296.76. Ruffer Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 268.30 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 320 ($4.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £804.90 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46.

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

About Ruffer Investment (Get Rating)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.