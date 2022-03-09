Royce Value Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend by 9.9% over the last three years.
NYSE RVT opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
