Royce Value Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend by 9.9% over the last three years.

NYSE RVT opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,989,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 204,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. 27.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

