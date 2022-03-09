Royal Bank of Canada Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $250.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $156.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.77, a PEG ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.82.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

