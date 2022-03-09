Royal Bank of Canada Sells 516 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Autoliv by 111.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,309 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Autoliv by 70.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after acquiring an additional 656,722 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 71.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 403,613 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 5,591.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 148,009 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 262.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after buying an additional 140,146 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Autoliv stock opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.80. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

