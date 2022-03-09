Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,999 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Infinera were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 619,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 40.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFN opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

