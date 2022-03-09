Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 45,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Miller Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 741,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,261,000 after buying an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Miller Industries by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Miller Industries by 1,604.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Miller Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

MLR opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $338.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

