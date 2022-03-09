Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,608,000 after buying an additional 415,973 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $42,002,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 272,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 101,729 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.99. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.25 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

