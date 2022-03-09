Royal Bank of Canada Raises Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$14.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

TSE MDI opened at C$11.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of C$6.42 and a 1-year high of C$11.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.81. The company has a market cap of C$947.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

