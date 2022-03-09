Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 7,587 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDS shares. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Shares of PDS opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $66.07.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

