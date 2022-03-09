Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$26.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VET. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.45.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

TSE:VET opened at C$30.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The company has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.06 and a twelve month high of C$30.76.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.