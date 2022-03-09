Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €111.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €111.00 ($120.65) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($138.04) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($101.09) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($133.70) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €105.33 ($114.49).

BMW stock opened at €71.05 ($77.23) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €91.80 and a 200-day moving average of €87.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($109.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

