Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Madrona Venture Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth $306,104,000. Foundry Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth $134,541,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth $112,301,000. Finally, Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,390,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

