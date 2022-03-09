Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rover Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ROVR opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 192,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 160,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 91,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

