Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rover Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ROVR opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $15.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 192,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 160,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 91,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.
Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
