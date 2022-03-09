Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

