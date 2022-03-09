RLX Technology (RLX) to Release Earnings on Friday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42. RLX Technology has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78.

RLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,057,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,933 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,466,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 693,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,976,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,910,000 after acquiring an additional 465,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

