RLX Technology (RLX) to Release Earnings on Friday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42. RLX Technology has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78.
RLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.
RLX Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
