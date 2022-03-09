Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv stock opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

