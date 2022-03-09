Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN opened at $429.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $517.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.80 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.