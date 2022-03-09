Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 49,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

Shares of PEP opened at $159.26 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.54 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

