Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,606. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $247.82 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

