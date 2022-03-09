Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE RBA traded up C$1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$62.02 and a 12 month high of C$94.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

