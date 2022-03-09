Ripio Credit Network Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $33,503.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00089343 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00013120 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

