Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,220 ($81.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.06) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.38) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($66.82) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,213.33 ($68.31).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,854.67 ($76.71) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of £94.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,487.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,078.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 352.32 ($4.62) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.99), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($754,777.12).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.