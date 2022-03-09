Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $695.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTMVY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.65) to GBX 650 ($8.52) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.30) to GBX 740 ($9.70) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

