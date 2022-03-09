Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 661.25 ($8.66).

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMV shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.70) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rightmove to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 753 ($9.87) to GBX 565 ($7.40) in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.25) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 634 ($8.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 675.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 707.09. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 552.20 ($7.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.61).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

